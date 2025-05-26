What Col Qureshi's twin said about her sister

10:54





Shayna Sunsara is an economist, former Army cadet, fashion designer, and environmentalist, also known as Vadodara's "Wonder Woman". She has also held beauty titles like Ms. Gujarat, Ms. India Earth 2017, and Ms. United Nations 2018.

On PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's twin sister Shayna Sunsara says, "We felt good meeting PM Modi. PM Modi has done a lot for women's empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well."