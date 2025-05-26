HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Col Qureshi's twin said about her sister

Mon, 26 May 2025
10:54
On PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's twin sister Shayna Sunsara says, "We felt good meeting PM Modi. PM Modi has done a lot for women's empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well." 

Shayna Sunsara is an economist, former Army cadet, fashion designer, and environmentalist, also known as Vadodara's "Wonder Woman". She has also held beauty titles like Ms. Gujarat, Ms. India Earth 2017, and Ms. United Nations 2018. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rains in 3 Pune tehsils unprecedented in 50 years: Ajit
Road, train traffic hit after heavy rains lash Mumbai
The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Col Sofiya Qureshi's family joins Modi's roadshow in Gujarat
During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an...

No proof: T'gana govt on Miss England's harassment charge
Miss England, Milla Magee reportedly expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'
'Munir is clearly insecure and hence he needs the prop of a field marshal.'

