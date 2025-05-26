HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tourist couple on bike road trip go missing in Meghalaya

Mon, 26 May 2025
12:29
A 29-year-old man and his wife, who have been touring Meghalaya, have gone missing in East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, both from Indore, hired a two-wheeler and visited the scenic Sohra area before their disappearance, a senior officer said. 

"Their brother Govind reported that the couple had gone missing and their mobile phones were found switched off since Sunday night," the officer said. The police have launched search and rescue efforts, he said. 

According to the police officer, the couple was last seen in the Sohra area, and their hired two-wheeler was found 15 km away from Sohra town. The police are trying to trace the missing couple and determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, he added. PTI

