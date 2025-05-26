Tourist couple on bike road trip go missing in Meghalaya

12:29





"Their brother Govind reported that the couple had gone missing and their mobile phones were found switched off since Sunday night," the officer said. The police have launched search and rescue efforts, he said.





According to the police officer, the couple was last seen in the Sohra area, and their hired two-wheeler was found 15 km away from Sohra town. The police are trying to trace the missing couple and determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, he added. PTI

A 29-year-old man and his wife, who have been touring Meghalaya, have gone missing in East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, both from Indore, hired a two-wheeler and visited the scenic Sohra area before their disappearance, a senior officer said.