SW monsoon advances to Mumbai, B'luru, AP, TN, Telangana

Mon, 26 May 2025
12:46
India Meteorological Department tweets:

Update on advance of Southwest Monsoon 2025, today on 26th May 2025: Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, , remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west-central & North Bay of Bengal, Remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, today the 26th May. 

The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 17.0N/55E, 17.5N/60E, 18N/65E, 18.5N/70E, Mumbai, Pune, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Mahbubnagar, Kavali, 16.5N/83E, 19N/86E, 21N/89E, Agartala, Golpara and 28.5N/89E. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of west-central & some more parts of North Bay of Bengal and remaining parts Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 3 days. 

LIVE! Modi govt@11: Cong says 11 yrs of undeclared Emergency

Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Col Sofiya Qureshi's family joins Modi's roadshow in Gujarat

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an...

Pak, Turkiye strengthen ties as Sharif meets Erdogan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to review bilateral relations and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership. The two leaders discussed joint ventures and...

No proof: T'gana govt on Miss England's harassment charge

Miss England, Milla Magee reportedly expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

