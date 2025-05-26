SW monsoon advances to Mumbai, B'luru, AP, TN, Telangana

12:46

India Meteorological Department tweets:





Update on advance of Southwest Monsoon 2025, today on 26th May 2025: Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, , remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west-central & North Bay of Bengal, Remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, today the 26th May.





The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 17.0N/55E, 17.5N/60E, 18N/65E, 18.5N/70E, Mumbai, Pune, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Mahbubnagar, Kavali, 16.5N/83E, 19N/86E, 21N/89E, Agartala, Golpara and 28.5N/89E. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of west-central & some more parts of North Bay of Bengal and remaining parts Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 3 days.

