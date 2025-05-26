HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

South Mumbai records 250 mm of rain in 13 hrs

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
21:31
image
South Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with over 250 mm in just 13 hours ending at 11 am on Monday, officials said. 

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26. 

The intense spell was accompanied by a high tide of 4.75 metres at 11.24 am. 

Parts of south Mumbai, including Flora Fountain, Oval Maidan, Mantralaya, Churchgate Station, and CSMT, which rarely get flooded, also reported waterlogging on Monday morning. 

The heavy downpours flooded several low-lying areas, including Hindmata, King Circle, Dadar TT, Kings Circle, Parel TT, Kalachowki, and JJ Marg, leading to diversions and delays in BEST bus services. 

As per the figures released by the civic body, the city's suburban areas received less rainfall than south Mumbai. 

The suburban services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were also disrupted due to heavy waterlogging on tracks. 

CSMT to Wadala Road services were suspended from 10.25 am to 11.30 am due to flooding near Masjid station. 

Swapnil Nila, CR's chief public relations officer, said water rose 8 inches above the track level between Masjid and Sandhurst Road station, prompting them to halt train operations on the Harbour line. 

Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of the Mumbai division of Central Railway, blamed the civic body of Mumbai for the inundated railway tracks. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindoor: 413 drone strikes in Raj, all neutralised: BSF
LIVE! Op Sindoor: 413 drone strikes in Raj, all neutralised: BSF

IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab in total control
IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab in total control

Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi
Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi

'The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. It only wants to harm Bharat. However, India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become a developed nation'

'My life has been ruined, Tej Pratap's expulsion a drama'
'My life has been ruined, Tej Pratap's expulsion a drama'

Aishwarya, the estranged daughter-in-law of RJD president Lalu Prasad, claims that the expulsion of her husband Tej Pratap Yadav from the party was a "drama" enacted with an eye on upcoming Bihar assembly polls. She also accuses her...

Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain
Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was forced to suspend the operation after flooding was reported at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD