South Mumbai records 250 mm of rain in 13 hrs

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26.





The intense spell was accompanied by a high tide of 4.75 metres at 11.24 am.





Parts of south Mumbai, including Flora Fountain, Oval Maidan, Mantralaya, Churchgate Station, and CSMT, which rarely get flooded, also reported waterlogging on Monday morning.





The heavy downpours flooded several low-lying areas, including Hindmata, King Circle, Dadar TT, Kings Circle, Parel TT, Kalachowki, and JJ Marg, leading to diversions and delays in BEST bus services.





As per the figures released by the civic body, the city's suburban areas received less rainfall than south Mumbai.





The suburban services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were also disrupted due to heavy waterlogging on tracks.





CSMT to Wadala Road services were suspended from 10.25 am to 11.30 am due to flooding near Masjid station.





Swapnil Nila, CR's chief public relations officer, said water rose 8 inches above the track level between Masjid and Sandhurst Road station, prompting them to halt train operations on the Harbour line.





Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of the Mumbai division of Central Railway, blamed the civic body of Mumbai for the inundated railway tracks. -- PTI

