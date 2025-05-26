HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Son of Ktaka ex-minister held in Pune suicide case

Mon, 26 May 2025
23:37
Five more people, including a son of a former Karnataka minister, have been arrested for allegedly sheltering expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case, police said on Monday. 

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly died by suicide in her marital home in Bavdhan in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on May 16. 

Her family claimed she was tortured by her in-laws for dowry, which included demands of Rs 2 crore to buy land. 

While police had arrested Vaishnavi's husband, Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata Hagawane and sister-in-law Karishma, Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil had gone absconding. 

They were later arrested in Pune's Swargate area last week. 

"We have arrested five persons for allegedly providing shelter to Rajendra and Sushil while they were on the run to evade arrest. We have arrested one Pritam Patil, son of a former minister from Belgavi in Karnataka," said a police official from Pimpri Chinchwad police. -- PTI

