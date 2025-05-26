HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Six trainee jawans fail dope test at Punjab police training centre

Mon, 26 May 2025
21:55
File image
Six trainee jawans at the Police Recruit Training Centre (PRTC), Jahankhelan, in Hoshiarpur have tested positive for a dope test. 

According to a letter issued by the commandant of PRTC, the trainees, who were part of Batch No. 270, have been relieved from training. 

The dope test was conducted on May 21 at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur following their suspicious behaviour during training, said the letter. 

The trainees are from Patiala, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana. 

Their behaviour indicated possible use of odourless intoxicants, prompting the authorities for the dope test, said the letter which was addressed to the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, and senior superintendents of police of Patiala and Tarn Taran districts. 

The Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon, in his letter, confirmed the positive results of the dope tests to the PRTC authorities. 

All the six trainee jawans were relieved from training without completing the course and have been sent back to their home districts, the letter stated. 

Their names have also been officially struck off from Batch No. 270, it added. -- PTI

