Six drown, two missing in the Godavari river in Andhra

Mon, 26 May 2025
20:48
image
Six persons drowned and two others went missing in the Godavari river on Monday in Konaseema district after attending a function, said an official. 

Friends from Kakinada, Mandapeta in Konaseema district and other places had gathered for the event. Post-event, they entered the river for a bath and drowned. 

"Six people were confirmed drowned, and two are still missing....." Konaseema district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao said. 

Search operations are ongoing with State Disaster Response Force teams, swimmers, and boats deployed. 

Efforts are being intensified to locate the missing persons quickly, said Rao. 

Though safer entry points were available with a few steps, people sometimes enter the river from unsafe areas at their own peril, the official said. 

Though there was no flood alert, yet general warnings about unsafe zones were issued earlier. -- PTI

