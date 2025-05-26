Rupee rises 35 paise to settle at 85.10 against US dollar

19:32

Rising for the second straight session, the rupee jumped 35 paise to close at 85.10 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, buoyed by a positive trend in domestic equity markets and a weak American currency overseas.





According to forex traders, the inflow of foreign funds and the RBI's announcement of giving a record dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the government for FY25 added strength to the local currency even as a slight recovery in crude oil prices capped its gain.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 85.02 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.78 and the lowest level of 85.18 against the US dollar.





The unit ended the session at 85.10 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 35 paise over its previous close. -- PTI