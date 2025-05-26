Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY': Trump

08:23

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday called Russian President Vladimir Putin, "crazy" for launching one of the biggest airstrikes on Ukraine since the start of the war.





"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.





Trump said Putin is "needlessly killing a lot of people," pointing out that "missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever."





"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" he added.





Trump has expressed admiration for Putin in the past, but has in recent weeks shown growing frustration with Moscow's position in truce negotiations with Kyiv.