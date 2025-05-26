HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM holds roadshow in Vadodara amid pushp varsha, cheers

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
10:36
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit. The prime minister is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 82,950 crore, an official release said.

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at the Vadodara airport at around 10 am on Monday and held a 1-km roadshow till the Airforce station. People gathered on both sides of the route to congratulate him for the success of India's 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM holds roadshow in Vadodara amid pushp varsha, cheers
LIVE! PM holds roadshow in Vadodara amid pushp varsha, cheers

Road, train traffic hit after heavy rains lash Mumbai
Road, train traffic hit after heavy rains lash Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'
'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'

'Munir is clearly insecure and hence he needs the prop of a field marshal.'

We welcome who...: Aaditya reacts on Uddhav-Raj reunion
We welcome who...: Aaditya reacts on Uddhav-Raj reunion

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said his party responded to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's call for rapprochement and that seniors from that party should step up to take it forward. Thackeray said his party welcomes whoever is...

Trump calls Putin 'crazy', says needlessly killing people
Trump calls Putin 'crazy', says needlessly killing people

The US President reiterated his long-held view that Putin wants "ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it," and warned that such ambitions could lead to "the downfall of Russia."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD