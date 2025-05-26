Op Sindoor: 413 drone strikes in Raj, all neutralised: BSF

22:41





In an interaction with media at the BSF headquarters in Jodhpur, Garg shared the force's achievements during Operation Sindoor at the Western Border.





He said Pakistan's army targeted sensitive locations in Rajasthan, including the Phalodi air base, but the forces responded with precise timing, exactly where and when required.





Garg said the missiles and drones from Pakistan were not empty but not a single one could touch the Indian soil or cause damage to any facility here, be it military or civilian.





"Before they could reach the ground, our anti-missile technology and air defense systems destroyed them mid-air," he said, adding that this was precisely why there was no damage on the Indian side.





Whatever fell on the ground was merely drone debris or empty missile shells, he said. -- PTI

