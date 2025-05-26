One dead, 48 rescued as heavy rains lash Maharashtra

16:57

A waterlogged Dadar TT. Pic: Sahil Salvi





It said 25 houses partially collapsed in Baramati, while seven persons trapped in flooded areas were rescued. 70 to 80 families have been shifted to safer places. Mobile services that were disrupted yesterday are now being restored, the CM's Office said. Two persons were rescued from an inundated spot in Indapur in Pune district.





A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Phaltan in Satara district, which received 163.5 mm of rain.





"Thirty citizens were stranded near Dudhebavi village. They have been provided with accommodation and food facilities," it said. In Solapur, which received 67.75 mm of rain in 24 hours, six citizens were trapped in floods in Malshiras taluka, the CMO said. They have been shifted to a safer place. Efforts are underway to rescue three people trapped in the Bhima river bed in Pandharpur, it said.

One person died in a lightning strike, while 48 people were rescued from inundated areas as heavy rains battered several places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday, the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) have received heavy rainfall. Daund received 117 mm of rain in 24 hours, Baramati 104.75 mm, while 63.25 mm was recorded in Indapur, the statement said.