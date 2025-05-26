HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One dead, 48 rescued as heavy rains lash Maharashtra

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
16:57
A waterlogged Dadar TT. Pic: Sahil Salvi
A waterlogged Dadar TT. Pic: Sahil Salvi
One person died in a lightning strike, while 48 people were rescued from inundated areas as heavy rains battered several places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday, the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) have received heavy rainfall. Daund received 117 mm of rain in 24 hours, Baramati 104.75 mm, while 63.25 mm was recorded in Indapur, the statement said. 

It said 25 houses partially collapsed in Baramati, while seven persons trapped in flooded areas were rescued. 70 to 80 families have been shifted to safer places. Mobile services that were disrupted yesterday are now being restored, the CM's Office said. Two persons were rescued from an inundated spot in Indapur in Pune district.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Phaltan in Satara district, which received 163.5 mm of rain.

"Thirty citizens were stranded near Dudhebavi village. They have been provided with accommodation and food facilities," it said. In Solapur, which received 67.75 mm of rain in 24 hours, six citizens were trapped in floods in Malshiras taluka, the CMO said. They have been shifted to a safer place. Efforts are underway to rescue three people trapped in the Bhima river bed in Pandharpur, it said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak was informed only after strikes: Jaishankar
LIVE! Pak was informed only after strikes: Jaishankar

Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far
Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday, resulting in one death and the rescue of 48 people from inundated areas. The state received widespread rainfall, with Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, and the...

Mumbai experiences earliest monsoon arrival since 1950
Mumbai experiences earliest monsoon arrival since 1950

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Mumbai 16 days before its usual date, making it the earliest arrival since 1950. This early onset follows the monsoon's arrival in Kerala, the southernmost state, on Saturday, marking the earliest...

Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai
Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Protests against new law in Dhaka, secretariat locked
Protests against new law in Dhaka, secretariat locked

Government employees in Bangladesh locked down the main gate of the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, protesting a new service law that allows for easier dismissal of officials for misconduct. The protest, which lasted for about half an...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD