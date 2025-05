14:22

IMD issues red alert for 5 days

Operations on Mumbai Metro line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli suspended as underground station gets inundated amid rains. IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri. A few hours of incessant rainfall caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Mumbai and on railway tracks, affecting traffic on roads and local train services on Monday morning, officials said.