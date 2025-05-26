HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai rains: Underground metro station inundated

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
15:03
Video grab courtesy: @Mumbai Nowcast
Video grab courtesy: @Mumbai Nowcast
Update: Operations on the Metro line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were suspended on Monday, after heavy rains inundated an underground station, officials said. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was forced to suspend the operation after flooding was reported at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station. 

The inundation inside the metro station has raised concerns about construction quality and monsoon preparedness of the underground metro station on the 33-km long Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR underground metro corridor.

The MMRC, in a statement, said, "Due to the sudden and intense rainfall today, water seepage was reported at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atrey Chowk station along Dr Annie Besant Road. The incident occurred when the RCC water-retaining wall constructed at entry/ exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility." As a precautionary measure and to ensure passenger safety, train services between Worli and Acharya Atrey Chowk have been temporarily suspended, the agency said. However, the services from Aarey JVLR to Worli are not affected and are running regularly, it stated.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years
LIVE! Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years

Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain
Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was forced to suspend the operation after flooding was reported at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai
Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi
Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi

'The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. It only wants to harm Bharat. However, India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become a developed nation'

104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week
104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said there is no need to panic about COVID-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD