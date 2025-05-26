Mumbai breaks 107-yr-old record for May rain

15:59

The underground metro 3 line was flooded today and closed





The Santacruz observatory reported 33 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Monday, IMD said, adding that the station has recorded 197.8 mm of rainfall so far this month, with the highest recorded in May so far being 387.8 mm reported in 2000.





Heavy rainfall since Sunday has exacerbated Mumbai's monsoon woes. Incessant rains led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Sion, disrupting road traffic and suburban train services.

The BMC's disaster management unit has been mobilised, but the incomplete BRIMSTOWAD project and inadequate desilting of nullahs have drawn criticism for the city's unpreparedness.

IMD data shows the Colaba observatory saw the highest rainfall at 295 mm, recorded earlier in the day, during May, shattering the previous record of 279.4 mm reported in the same month in 1918.