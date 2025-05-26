HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP gangrape victim's intestines had come out after assault: Police

Mon, 26 May 2025
image
One of the accused arrested for the gangrape of a tribal woman allegedly put his hand inside her body after the assault following which her intestines came out and she died of excessive bleeding in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. 

"No iron or wooden rod has been recovered from the crime scene so far. She died of excessive bleeding," Khargone range deputy inspector general of police Siddharth Bahuguna and Kalwa police station in-charge inspector Jagdeesh Sindya told PTI over phone. 

Sindya is the investigation officer of the case, in which two accused -- identified only as Hari (40) and Sunil (35) -- have been arrested by police. 

Hari put his hand inside her body after the sexual assault following which her intestines came out. 

He tried to put back the intestines, but could not do so, said the in-charge inspector, citing the accused person's statement to police. 

Her intestines had come out, while the uterus remained unharmed, he added. 

"We are piecing together evidences and video recording them. We are trying to get remand of the two accused to recover a blood-soaked bed roll from the cot from the scene," Sindya said. 

The initial post-mortem report is awaited, the police officer said. -- PTI

