HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
14:50
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Pic: Sahil Salvi
The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on Monday, more than a fortnight before its normal date, with IMD officials saying it is the earliest arrival of rains in the country's financial capital in 75 years.

"Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years," India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair said. The normal date for monsoon's arrival in Mumbai is June 11. Nair said the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on May 29 in 1956. It arrived on the same date in 1962 and 1971. 

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, Colaba received 105.2 millimetres of rainfall, Santacruz (55 mm), Bandra (68.5 mm), Juhu Airport (63.5 mm), Chembur (38.5 mm), Vikhroli (37.5 mm), Mahalaxmi (33.5 mm) and Sion (53.5 mm), the IMD said. Monsoon also arrived in Pune during the day, the IMD added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years
LIVE! Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years

Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain
Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was forced to suspend the operation after flooding was reported at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai
Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi
Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi

'The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. It only wants to harm Bharat. However, India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become a developed nation'

104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week
104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said there is no need to panic about COVID-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD