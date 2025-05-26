HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Monsoon advances further in India

Mon, 26 May 2025
19:11
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, along with some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Likewise, it said the weather system has advanced into some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of Mizoram, the entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, as of Monday.

