Modi govt@11: Cong says 11 yrs of undeclared Emergency

Mon, 26 May 2025
13:11
The PM at his home state Vadodara today
With the Modi government completing 11 years in office, the Congress on Monday alleged that undeclared emergency had turned 11 and the promise of achche din had proven to be a nightmare in reality. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that every section of the 140 crore people remained "troubled" in the last 11 years. "26 May 2014 -In 11 years, by turning big 'promises' into 'empty claims', the Modi government has ruined the country in such a way that the promise of 'achche din' has now proven to be a 'nightmare'," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Youth -? Promise of two crore jobs annually, in reality crores of jobs have vanished. Farmers -? Income did not double, on top of that had to face rubber bullets. Women -? Conditions imposed on reservation, security in tatters. Weaker sections -? Horrible atrocities on SC/ST/OBC/Minorities, share ended," Kharge said.

On the economy, Kharge claimed that inflation is at its peak and there is a flood of unemployment. He further claimed that consumption is at a "standstill", Make in India has "flopped" and inequality is also at its peak. "Foreign policy -? Promise was to become a 'Vishwaguru', relations with every country spoiled. Democracy -? RSS attacks every pillar, misuse of ED/CBI, autonomy of institutions ruined," Kharge charged in his post. "Every section of 140 crore people is troubled. This has been the lotus symbol in the last 11 years!!" he said. 

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, Today is May 26 2025. Today is Undeclared Emergency @ 11. It was on this day in 2014 when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the very first time. Prime Minister Modi had taken oath for a third term on June 9 last year and his government has made it a point to go to people to highlight its signature measures and mobilise support for its programmes. PTI

