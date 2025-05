16:58

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Monday due to a host of positive triggers like India emerging as the fourth largest economy in the world and US President Donald Trump delayed 50 per cent EU tariffs to July 9. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 455.37 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 82,176.45. During the day, it surged 771.16 points or 0.94 per cent to 82,492.24. The NSE Nifty climbed 148 points or 0.60 per cent to 25,001.15.