HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar, Canada FM hold first talks, discuss ties

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
09:05
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held their first phone conversation on Sunday and discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.
   
Anand assumed charge as Canada's foreign minister this month in Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Cabinet. He led the Liberal Party to its remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections last month.
 
Carney's election victory was seen as an opportunity to repair ties between India and Canada that came under severe strain during the prime ministership of Justin Trudeau.
 
"Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure," Jaishankar said in a social media post.
 
Anand said she had a "productive discussion" with Jaishankar.
 
"Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada'?India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together," she said on 'X'.
 
The ties between India and Canada were severely hit following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
 
New Delhi strongly rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".
 
The relations nose-dived further in the second half of the last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, to the murder of Nijjar.
 
In October last, India withdrew Verma and five other diplomats. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.
 
In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contacts and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.
 
The exit of Trudeau was seen as an opportunity to improve bilateral ties.
 
India had accused Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY': Trump
LIVE! Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY': Trump

India Wants Pakistan Back On FATF 'Grey List'
India Wants Pakistan Back On FATF 'Grey List'

Re-entry into the list could have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan, including diminished foreign investment, increased borrowing costs, and tighter scrutiny from global financial institutions.

Ceasefire, But Pakistan's Cyber War Continues
Ceasefire, But Pakistan's Cyber War Continues

More than one million cybersecurity incidents were flagged within 10 days.

India, Pakistan NSAs likely to meet in Moscow?
India, Pakistan NSAs likely to meet in Moscow?

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to attend a major security meeting in Moscow next week, organized by Russia's Security Council. Doval is invited for the 13th international meeting of high representatives for...

India's message to the world: Terror will be punished
India's message to the world: Terror will be punished

India now has a new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and anyone involved in such crimes will not go unpunished, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in New York hours before he led a delegation of Parliamentarians to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD