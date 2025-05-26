Jaishankar, Canada FM hold first talks, discuss ties

09:05

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held their first phone conversation on Sunday and discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Anand assumed charge as Canada's foreign minister this month in Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Cabinet. He led the Liberal Party to its remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections last month.

Carney's election victory was seen as an opportunity to repair ties between India and Canada that came under severe strain during the prime ministership of Justin Trudeau.

"Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Anand said she had a "productive discussion" with Jaishankar.

"Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada'?India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together," she said on 'X'.

The ties between India and Canada were severely hit following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi strongly rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

The relations nose-dived further in the second half of the last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, to the murder of Nijjar.

In October last, India withdrew Verma and five other diplomats. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contacts and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

The exit of Trudeau was seen as an opportunity to improve bilateral ties.

India had accused Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil. -- PTI