Follow Rediff on:      
'India's per capita income growth was higher under UPA govt'

Mon, 26 May 2025
17:10
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that while the rise in India's per capita income under the BJP-led NDA government is "broadly correct," the rate of growth was higher during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. 

Responding to recent remarks by the CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, who stated that India's per capita income had nearly doubled from USD 1,438 in 2013-14 to USD 2,880 in 2024, Chidambaram said he welcomed the progress but added that the complete picture tells a different story when the performance of the two successive governments is compared. Quoting data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Chidambaram noted that India's per capita income stood at USD 543 in 2003, when the UPA took office, and rose to USD 1,438 by 2013 -- a 2.64 times increase in 10 years. Under the NDA government, however, the increase from USD 1,438 in 2014 to USD 2,878 in 2024 amounts to just 1.89 times, falling short of a doubling in the same time frame.

