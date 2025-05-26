HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IMD to Mumbaikars: Thunderstorm, gusty winds, lightning

Mon, 26 May 2025
09:48
Mumbaikars stepping out to work? Read this...

Indian Meteorological Department has told Mumbaikars to take precautions while moving out for work on Monday. 

In a post on 'X' IMD tweeted, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next four hours."

The tweet further cautioned Mumbaikars stating, "Take precautions while moving out." 

Traffic was moving slowly in many parts of the city due to waterlogging. The city has been witnessing incessant rains since early morning as the monsoon which is set to hit in June arrive a week this month.

-- Compiled by Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

