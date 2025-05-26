I became PM for first time on this day: Modi

13:58





"If anyone dares to remove the sindoor of our sisters, then their end is near," PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor. "The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. Only aim of Pakistan is enmity with India and urge to harm Bharat. Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014," he says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at the public meeting in Dahod. Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train and launches development projects costing Rs 24,000 crore, including locomotive manufacturing plant, at Dahod in Gujarat.