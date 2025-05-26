HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I became PM for first time on this day: Modi

Mon, 26 May 2025
13:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at the public meeting in Dahod. Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train and launches development projects costing Rs 24,000 crore, including locomotive manufacturing plant, at Dahod in Gujarat. 

"If anyone dares to remove the sindoor of our sisters, then their end is near," PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor. "The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. Only aim of Pakistan is enmity with India and urge to harm Bharat. Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014," he says. 

LIVE! Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years

Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid heavy rain

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was forced to suspend the operation after flooding was reported at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

Roads flooded, trains delayed as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Those daring to wipe off our sisters' sindoor...: Modi

'The country that came into existence after Partition lives on hatred for India. It only wants to harm Bharat. However, India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become a developed nation'

104 active Covid cases in Delhi, 99 reported just in a week

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said there is no need to panic about COVID-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

