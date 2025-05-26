HP secretariat receives hoax bomb threat, security tightened

08:53

An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat in Shimla sent security forces into a tizzy.





Nothing suspicious, however, was found during a search, officials said.





On Sunday, after information about the explosive was received, bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the state secretariat and conducted a thorough search of the premises, officials said.





Though the threat turned out to be a hoax, security was tightened at the secretariat as a precautionary measure, they said.





According to officials, efforts are being made to identify the source of the email.





This is the second time that the secretariat has received a bomb threat email this year. In April too, there was a bomb hoax at the secretariat. -- PTI