HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HP secretariat receives hoax bomb threat, security tightened

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
08:53
image
An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat in Shimla sent security forces into a tizzy.

Nothing suspicious, however, was found during a search, officials said.

On Sunday, after information about the explosive was received, bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the state secretariat and conducted a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

Though the threat turned out to be a hoax, security was tightened at the secretariat as a precautionary measure, they said.

According to officials, efforts are being made to identify the source of the email.

This is the second time that the secretariat has received a bomb threat email this year. In April too, there was a bomb hoax at the secretariat. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY': Trump
LIVE! Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY': Trump

India Wants Pakistan Back On FATF 'Grey List'
India Wants Pakistan Back On FATF 'Grey List'

Re-entry into the list could have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan, including diminished foreign investment, increased borrowing costs, and tighter scrutiny from global financial institutions.

Ceasefire, But Pakistan's Cyber War Continues
Ceasefire, But Pakistan's Cyber War Continues

More than one million cybersecurity incidents were flagged within 10 days.

India, Pakistan NSAs likely to meet in Moscow?
India, Pakistan NSAs likely to meet in Moscow?

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to attend a major security meeting in Moscow next week, organized by Russia's Security Council. Doval is invited for the 13th international meeting of high representatives for...

India's message to the world: Terror will be punished
India's message to the world: Terror will be punished

India now has a new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and anyone involved in such crimes will not go unpunished, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in New York hours before he led a delegation of Parliamentarians to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD