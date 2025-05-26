HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
HC stops MIAL from taking final decision on Turkish firm

Mon, 26 May 2025
17:36
Representational image. Pic: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
The Bombay high court on Monday in an interim order restrained Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from taking a final decision on tenders invited to replace Turkish firm Celebi for ground and bridge handling services at the international airport in Mumbai. 

A vacation bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, after hearing the matter briefly, said no final decision shall be taken on the tenders till the pleas filed by Celebi are heard post reopening of the court in June. 

Turkey-based airport ground handling services major Celebi's subsidiary had moved the HC last week against revocation of its security clearance and subsequent termination of its contract with MIAL. 

Amid the backlash in India over Turkiye's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India's aviation security regulator BCAS earlier this month revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India on grounds related to national security with immediate effect. 

The revocation also applies to other associate entities of Celebi in India. 

This led to Indian airports, where Celebi operated, terminating their contracts with the group companies. 

Three petitions were filed by Celebi Nas Airport Services India, which operated at the Mumbai airport, challenging the Centre's decision to revoke the security clearance and contract termination. 

The pleas said the decisions were arbitrary and illegal and sought that they be set aside. 

Celebi holds 59 per cent capital of Celebi Nas Airport Services India Private Limited. The petition sought suspension and annulment of the administrative decision of security clearance cancellation granted by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) under ministry of civil aviation of India. 

It also sought annulment of terminations of Bridge Mounted Equipment Service Agreement and the Concession Agreement, and Ground Handling Services by MIAL. 

By way of interim relief, Celebi had sought HC to restrain MIAL from taking any final decision on the tenders issued on May 17 for the selection of a new ground handling agency for these services. 

Two other Celebi subsidiaries, namely Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India, had earlier this month moved the Delhi high court against the security clearance revocation and cancellation of contracts by the Delhi airport operator.

