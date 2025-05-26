DRDO chief Samir V Kamat gets second one-year extension

20:04

The Central government on Monday extended the tenure of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat by one more year, till May 2026.





This is his second extension in the post. A distinguished scientist, Kamat was appointed as secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and the DRDO chairman on August 25, 2022.





He was given one-year extension on May 27 last year, which was to end this month.





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of Kamat's service as DDR&D secretary and DRDO chairman under Fundamental Rule 56 (d) for a further period of one year from June 1, 2025 till May 31, 2026, or until further orders, the Personnel Ministry said.





The rule allows the Central government to extend services of incumbents on select posts in public interest. -- PTI