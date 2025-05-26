HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Doval's planned trip to Moscow called off

Mon, 26 May 2025
18:51
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's planned trip to Moscow this week has been called off as he is indisposed due to seasonal flu, sources said on Monday.

Doval was scheduled to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues to be held in Moscow from May 27 to 29. 

He is unable to participate in the meeting due to indisposition with a seasonal flu, the sources said.

The NSA is looking forward to taking forward bilateral engagement with Russia on strategic and security matters at an early date, they said.  -- PTI

