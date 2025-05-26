HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cop shot dead during raid by criminal's associates in UP

Mon, 26 May 2025
A 28-year-old constable part of a Noida Police team out to catch a wanted criminal in Ghaziabad was shot dead by his associates, police on Monday said. 

The incident took place in Masoorie area's Nahal village late Sunday night, when the team raided a location looking for Qadir, wanted in a case of robbery registered in Noida's Phase-III Police Station. 

When the team was taking Qadir away, his associates hiding near a panchayat bhavan fired gunshots, pelted them with stones and launched an attack on them with deadly weapons, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari. 

Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal received a gunshot in the head in the attack. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the DCP said. The 2016-batch policeman, a native of Shamli, was posted at Phase-III Police Station. "His death has caused a huge loss to the police department," said a spokesperson of Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. Sub-inspectors Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit and Nikhil were injured in the attack, he said. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced Rs 1 lakh in compensation to Deshwal's kin from her salary.

