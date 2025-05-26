Cong raises IMF loan to Pak at Parl meeting today

15:41

Congress on Parliamentary consultative committee meeting held today on cross-border terrorism: "The government was unable to explain on why is it that India-Pakistan hyphenation is now a reality. The Congress also raised the issue of IMF (International Monetary Fund) loan to Pakistan and the abstention of India. The Congress raised their concern about deepening military and strategic ties between Pakistan and China. The Congress brought up Marco Rubio's statement on brokering peace between Pakistan and India."