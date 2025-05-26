HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong appoints Gaurav Gogoi as president of Assam unit

Mon, 26 May 2025
18:02
Ahead of next year's Assam assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its state unit, replacing Bupen Kumar Borah.

The Congress also appointed three new working presidents -- Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar -- to its Assam unit.

The term of the current assembly in Assam is up to May 20, 2026, and the Congress is going all-out in its bid to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party after losing two consecutive state polls.

"Congress President has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the President and three Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah.

"Roselina Tirkey is being relieved of her current responsibilities as AICC Secretary," Venugopal also said.

Gogoi, the son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, is currently the deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha.

With his appointment as the new Assam Congress chief, the party has made it clear that the next assembly election will be fought under his leadership and he is likely to be its chief ministerial face in the state.

"Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chairpersons of Campaign Committee, Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Publicity Committee and Election Management Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," Venugopal said in the statement.

While outgoing president Bhupen Kumar Borah has been appointed chairperson of the Campaign Committee, Debabrata Saikia will head the Coordination Committee, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi will chair the Manifesto Committee and Rakibul Hussain, Lok Sabha MP, will be the chairperson of the Publicity Committee.   -- PTI

