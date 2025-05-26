Committed to ending Naxalism and extremism: Govt

11:41





Speaking on the ongoing efforts, Seth said, "A huge campaign is going on in the country. Rewarded Naxalites are being killed. The Home Minister has asked them to either come into the mainstream or the security forces will carry out operations."





He further added, "Continuous operations are underway in Jharkhand. Naxalism is breathing its last now... Terrorism and extremism, both will be uprooted."





Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth's remarks on the ongoing campaign against Naxalism underline the government's firm resolve to eliminate extremism and strengthen internal security across affected regions.This commitment was echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent highlighting of transformative progress in once-Maoist-dominated areas like Maharashtra's Katejhari village and Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where improved infrastructure and educational achievements showcase the government's relentless fight against Naxalism and its focus on development and resilience.





During episode 122 of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi spoke of a poignant story of change about the Katejhari village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, which was affected by Maoist violence.





He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats.

