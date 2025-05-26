HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Committed to ending Naxalism and extremism: Govt

Mon, 26 May 2025
Share:
11:41
image
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday said that the Union Home Minister is determined to end Maoism and Naxalism in the country.

Speaking on the ongoing efforts, Seth said, "A huge campaign is going on in the country. Rewarded Naxalites are being killed. The Home Minister has asked them to either come into the mainstream or the security forces will carry out operations."

He further added, "Continuous operations are underway in Jharkhand. Naxalism is breathing its last now... Terrorism and extremism, both will be uprooted."

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth's remarks on the ongoing campaign against Naxalism underline the government's firm resolve to eliminate extremism and strengthen internal security across affected regions.This commitment was echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent highlighting of transformative progress in once-Maoist-dominated areas like Maharashtra's Katejhari village and Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where improved infrastructure and educational achievements showcase the government's relentless fight against Naxalism and its focus on development and resilience.

During episode 122 of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi spoke of a poignant story of change about the Katejhari village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, which was affected by Maoist violence.

He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rains in 3 Pune tehsils unprecedented in 50 years: Ajit
LIVE! Rains in 3 Pune tehsils unprecedented in 50 years: Ajit

Road, train traffic hit after heavy rains lash Mumbai
Road, train traffic hit after heavy rains lash Mumbai

The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

Col Sofiya Qureshi's family joins Modi's roadshow in Gujarat
Col Sofiya Qureshi's family joins Modi's roadshow in Gujarat

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an...

No proof: T'gana govt on Miss England's harassment charge
No proof: T'gana govt on Miss England's harassment charge

Miss England, Milla Magee reportedly expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'
'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'

'Munir is clearly insecure and hence he needs the prop of a field marshal.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD