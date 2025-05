15:25

"Our aim is no casualties. We are on alert mode," says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during his visit to the Disaster Management department as 'Red' alert for heavy rains is issued for Mumbai. Regarding heavy rains in Mumbai, Shinde says, "All agencies, including BMC, Army, and Navy, are on alert to work in coordination. The CM and the Disaster Management Minister are reviewing the situation. It is the government's duty to ensure that everything operates smoothly."