10 Bangladeshis held in Bengal's Nadia

Mon, 26 May 2025
20:27
Ten Bangladeshis, including six women, were apprehended along with newborns from Kulgachhi village in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, a senior police officer said. 

According to Somnath Jha, deputy superintendent of police (border), the arrests were made by Dhantala police under Ranaghat police district during a routine surveillance operation in the border area. 

The group was intercepted while attempting to return to Bangladesh illegally. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered Indian territory nearly a year ago with the help of an Indian tout and had been residing in Gujarat since then. 

They had recently returned to Dhantala with the intention of going back to their home country, Jha said. 

A case has been registered against them under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and other applicable laws. 

All the accused were produced before the Ranaghat court on Monday. 

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the Indian tout and his associates involved in facilitating the illegal cross-border movement, the officer added. 

This was not the first such incident in the area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Infection severity mild: ICMR DG amid Covid surge
LIVE! Infection severity mild: ICMR DG amid Covid surge

IPL 2025 Updates: Rohit departs; MI lose 2nd wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: Rohit departs; MI lose 2nd wicket

Live peacefully, or face my bullet: Modi warns Pak
Live peacefully, or face my bullet: Modi warns Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that their government and Army are supporting terrorism for their own benefit and urging the people of Pakistan to come forward and end the menace. He also...

Shinde blames early monsoon arrival for Mumbai flooding
Shinde blames early monsoon arrival for Mumbai flooding

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday attributed early arrival of the southwest monsoon and heavy rainfall in a short span for the inundation of low-lying areas in Mumbai, which disrupted road and railway traffic.

Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far
Rains batter Maharashtra: 1 dead, 48 rescued so far

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday, resulting in one death and the rescue of 48 people from inundated areas. The state received widespread rainfall, with Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, and the...

