HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman dies after 'choking on food' at Palghar resort

Sun, 25 May 2025
Share:
18:19
image
A 27-year-old woman who had checked into a resort in Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district died after reportedly choking on food, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 23.

The woman had arrived at the resort with her boyfriend, said inspector Vijaya Goswami of Kelwa police station.

While having dinner, she suddenly began gasping for breath and collapsed. 

She was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead, the official said, adding that her body was sent for post-mortem.

"She appeared to have choked when a piece of chicken got lodged in her food pipe. We have registered a case of accidental death for now and are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death," Goswami told PTI

The official said an investigation is underway to rule out any foul play or negligence.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Pakistan NSAs likely to meet in Moscow
LIVE! India, Pakistan NSAs likely to meet in Moscow

Lalu Yadav expels son from party, snaps family ties
Lalu Yadav expels son from party, snaps family ties

RJD president Lalu Prasad has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years for "irresponsible behavior" and snapped all family ties with him. The decision comes after a viral Facebook post claimed that Yadav, a...

IPL 2025 Updates: CSK inch closer to big win vs GT
IPL 2025 Updates: CSK inch closer to big win vs GT

'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'

'The precision strikes were well planned and excellently executed. The world will be studying this operation.'

'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'
'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'

'...and unlikely to return.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD