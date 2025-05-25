HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two killed, 4 hurt in fire at e-charging station in Delhi

Sun, 25 May 2025
10:33
image
Two people lost their lives and four others were injured in a fire at an E-Rikshaw charging station at Moti Ram Road, in the national capital's Shahdara area. 

The Delhi fire department said they received a call from the e-charging station on Sunday morning reporting a fire at the site. 

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze. 

Two charred bodies were recovered from the spot, and four persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the GTB hospital. 

The charging station, under a tin shed area of approx 400 square yards, was completely damaged. -- ANI

