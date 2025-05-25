HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tribal woman dies after gang rape in MP's Khandwa

Sun, 25 May 2025
15:14
A 45-year-old tribal woman died of grievous injuries after being raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Sunday.    

The police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday under the limits of the Roshni police outpost in Khalwa tehsil, about 90 km off the district headquarters, an official said.

Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that prima facie, it appears that the woman was severely assaulted and she bled to death.

"A post-mortem is being conducted at the Khandwa district hospital under the close watch of forensic experts. The report will reveal further details," he said.

The deceased woman has two children, and she and the accused belonged to the Kurku tribal community, the official said.

According to the police, the woman and the accused attended a wedding on Friday, and the victim's family brought her home from the house of one of the accused men on Saturday morning.

She died around 2 pm, following which the police were notified, the ASP said.

The accused had been inebriated when they committed the brutal crime, police stated.   -- PTI

