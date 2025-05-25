Responded appropriately: Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3 exit

11:08

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri.





"My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest," Rawal posted on X.





Fans were stunned by Paresh Rawal's unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3, immediately speculating about clashes with director Priyadarshan.









Despite Rawal's denial of any disagreements, his lack of an explanation only intensified social media buzz and pleas for him to rejoin the cast.





Many fear the beloved comedy's unique charm will vanish without Rawal's portrayal of Baburao, even as Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty remain committed.

Actor Paresh Rawal said that his lawyer sent an appropriate response to his exit fromamid row with director Priyadarsarn and co-actor Akshay Kumar.