Rain, wind disrupt flight ops at Delhi airport

Sun, 25 May 2025
08:53
File image
Flight operations were disrupted at the Delhi airport early Sunday due to heavy rains and winds.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is the country's largest airport.

In a post on X at 3.59 am, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over Delhi had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations.

"While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit," the airline said.

In another post at 5.54 am, it said, with clearer skies over Delhi, flight operations are back to normal.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, many flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport, and the average delay was over 30 minutes for departures. -- PTI

