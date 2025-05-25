HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police office collapses in Ghaziabad, cop sleeping inside dies

Sun, 25 May 2025
17:40
A 58-year-old sub-inspector died early Sunday when the roof of the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Ankur Vihar Loni's office collapsed in rain, an officer said.

Virendra Kumar Mishra was sleeping inside a room and was found buried under the debris.

Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi confirmed the incident. 

The collapse wasn't discovered till policemen came to the office in the morning.

They pulled out Mishra's body from the debris and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

His family in Etawah district has been informed, police said.  -- PTI

