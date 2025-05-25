Op Sindoor showed we can do it with precision: Tharoor

08:30

Congress MP speaks on Pahalgam terror attack at the Indian Consulate in US





He gave a call for the world to come together to fight unitedly against terrorism.





Delivering the remarks at the Indian Consulate, Tharoor noted the visit by the members of the all-party delegation to the 9/11 Memorial was their first stop.





Tharoor said, "We are determined now that there's got to be a new bottom line to this. We have tried everything, international dossier, complaints...everything has been tried. Pakistan has remained in denial, there has been absolutely no conviction, no serious criminal prosecution, no attempt to dismantle the terror infrastructure in that country, and the persistence of safe havens...you (Pakistan) do this, you are going to get this back and we have demonstrated with this Operation (Operation Sindoor) that we can do it with a degree of precision..."





"We came both as a reminder that this is a shared problem, but also out of a spirit of solidarity with the victims... It's a global problem, it's a scourge and we must all fight it unitedly," he said.





Speaking about the aim of the visit of the all-party delegation, Tharoor said, "Our idea is very much to speak to a cross section of public and political opinion in each of the countries we're going to about recent events which obviously trouble a number of people around the world. The fundamental underlying problem remains and it's important that we try and enlarge your understanding of our thinking and our concern about what's going on."





"So it's for us an opportunity we will be in every country, meeting members of the executive, meeting members of the legislature, meeting big tankers and influential foreign policy experts, and at the same time interacting with the media and public opinion in every one of these places." -- ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday (local time) highlighted how India responded in a measured and calibrated manner towards terror bases and headquarters in Pakistan, following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.