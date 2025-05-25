HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NDA meet adopts resolution praising Modi

Sun, 25 May 2025
A resolution praising the valour of the armed forces and the brave leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was passed at a meeting of National Democratic Alliance chief ministers and deputy CMs in New Delhi on Sunday.

The resolution proposed by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said Operation Sindoor has boosted the self-confidence of Indians, sources said.

Praising Modi's leadership, it said he has always supported the armed forces and that Operation Sindoor has given a befitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors.

Prime Minister Modi, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is Bharatiya Janata Party president too, attended the one-day conclave in which nearly 19 chief ministers and as many deputy CMs were present.

Caste enumeration, the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term and good governance issues are on the agenda of the meeting, said the BJP, which is organising the programme.

A significant part of deliberations at this conclave is devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments.

Several chief ministers made presentations on the signature schemes of their states.

The meeting also paid tributes to the people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.   -- PTI

21-year-old Covid patient dies in Maha's Thane

Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi; 180 flights delayed

Op Sindoor showed we can do it with precision: Tharoor

They use religion to justify killings: Owaisi in Bahrain

Independent countries...: Kanimozhi on Trump's claim

