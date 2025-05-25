HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
My Facebook page was hacked: Tej Pratap after viral post over 'relationship'

Sun, 25 May 2025
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook page had been "hacked", after a post on the social media platform said he was "in a relationship" with a young woman. 

The elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, whose Facebook post has since been deleted, wrote on X on Saturday evening that there was an attempt to "defame and harass" him and his family members. 

"My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," Yadav said, referring to the post that had gone viral and was taken note of by media outlets. 

In the post, Yadav was seen with a woman and the caption read, "The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years". 

The post had drawn flak from social media users, many of whom reminded the 37-year-old politician of his marriage that took place with much fanfare in 2018. 

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, the grand-daughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai. 

However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws. 

It was not known whether a police complaint has been filed by Yadav about the "hacked" Facebook page and the post. 

He, however, urged his supporters and followers to be on their guard and "pay no heed to any rumours". -- PTI

