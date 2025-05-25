Monsoon-related disasters to hit 2 million people in Nepal

21:28

Shirish B Pradhan, PTI





As many as two million people from 450,000 households may be affected this year by monsoon-related disasters in Nepal, according to an official forecast on Sunday.





The forecast was made in the proposed Monsoon Preparedness and Response National Action Plan, prepared by analysing all the related factors based on the data released by the Department of Meteorology.





"We have estimated that around two million people would be affected in the coming monsoon. All seven provinces of the country would be affected, so sector-wide responsibilities have been delegated for the preparedness," said National Disaster Risk Response and Management Authority (NDRRMA) spokesperson Ram Bahadur K C.





He added that 450,000 households might also be affected.





KC said that that the action plan was charted out with the estimation that 10 per cent of the affected people might require rescue and relief works.





The national action plan would be presented in the meeting of the executive committee of the NDRRMA on May 28, he said, adding that it would come into effect after its endorsement.





The proposed plan has put forth the actions, including monthly monitoring, evaluation and review of the disaster, K C said.





The department has recently made public the weather forecasts for the coming monsoon in Nepal, according to which the country would receive extreme rainfall with lower minimum and higher maximum temperatures.





On the basis of the forecasts, the NDRRMA has prepared the disaster response national action plan considering recommendations of different stakeholders and organisations.





Last year, floods and landslides killed around 250 people in Nepal including over 50 death reported in Kathmandu valley. -- PTI