Monsoon reaches Maharashtra

Sun, 25 May 2025
Photo: Shailendra Kotian/Pixabay.com
The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra and is expected to advance to Mumbai and some other parts over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The monsoon advanced into some more parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, entire Goa, parts of Maharashtra, north Bay of Bengal, and parts of Mizoram, parts of Manipur and Nagaland on Sunday, the IMD said.

"The northern limit of monsoon passes through Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, Aizawl, Kohima.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, more parts of west-central and North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during next three days," the IMD said.

In Maharashtra, the coastal Konkan and Mumbai have been witnessing heavy pre-monsoon rains over the last two days.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009 when it had reached the southern state on May 23.

Normally, the southwest monsoon marks its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. It usually reaches Maharashtra around June 7 and Mumbai on June 11.   -- PTI

