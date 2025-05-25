HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi likely to visit Bengal on May 29

Sun, 25 May 2025
Share:
16:40
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on May 29 to attend a meeting in Alipurduar district, a senior state Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday.

Union Home minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state on May 31 for a two-day visit, the BJP leader said.

"Till now it has been scheduled that Modi ji will arrive at Alipurduar from Sikkim on May 29. He is expected to hold a public meeting and also an administrative meeting on that day ...," he said.

"Amit Shah ji is likely to arrive in the city on May 31 evening and hold a series of meetings with state and district level leaders on June 1 to discuss organisational matters to discuss the party's strategy as assembly polls are just one year away," the leader added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Lalu Yadav expels son from party, snaps family ties
Lalu Yadav expels son from party, snaps family ties

RJD president Lalu Prasad has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years for "irresponsible behavior" and snapped all family ties with him. The decision comes after a viral Facebook post claimed that Yadav, a...

LIVE! Heavy rain alert for some districts of Maharashtra
LIVE! Heavy rain alert for some districts of Maharashtra

IPL 2025 Updates: Brevis's 23-ball 57 powers CSK to 230
IPL 2025 Updates: Brevis's 23-ball 57 powers CSK to 230

'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'

'The precision strikes were well planned and excellently executed. The world will be studying this operation.'

'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'
'The Threat From COVID-19 Is Over'

'...and unlikely to return.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD