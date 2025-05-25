Modi likely to visit Bengal on May 29

16:40

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on May 29 to attend a meeting in Alipurduar district, a senior state Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday.





Union Home minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state on May 31 for a two-day visit, the BJP leader said.





"Till now it has been scheduled that Modi ji will arrive at Alipurduar from Sikkim on May 29. He is expected to hold a public meeting and also an administrative meeting on that day ...," he said.





"Amit Shah ji is likely to arrive in the city on May 31 evening and hold a series of meetings with state and district level leaders on June 1 to discuss organisational matters to discuss the party's strategy as assembly polls are just one year away," the leader added. -- PTI

