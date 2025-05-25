HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lalu expels elder son from party, family

Sun, 25 May 2025
Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for 'irresponsible behaviour', and also snapped all family ties with him. 

Prasad made the announcement in a post on X in the afternoon.

'The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions... I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years,' Yadav said. 

The move came a day after Yadav said in a Facebook post that he was 'in a relationship' with a young woman, but later claimed that his account on the social media platform had been 'hacked'.  -- PTI

