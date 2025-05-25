Heavy rain alert for some districts of Maharashtra

17:01

The weather department on Sunday issued an alert for parts of Konkan and western Maharashtra for the next few days, warning of 'extremely heavy to very heavy' rainfall.



While the monsoon has arrived in southern Maharashtra, Mumbai and Konkan are receiving pre-monsoon showers.



In its forecast released in the afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert (which denotes 'be prepared for relief action') for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan along with Satara and Pune districts and their ghat (hilly) areas including Kolhapur district.



The orange alert for Raigad is valid for only May 25 and 26, but for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and Ghat areas of Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, the alert will be valid for five days.



'Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph at isolated places' were very likely, the IMD said.



It also sounded 'yellow alert' which indicates a 'warning' and 'take action' advice for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other districts of Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph are predicted in these districts.



A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said Mumbai's island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average 37 mm, 15 mm and 18 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8 am. -- PTI