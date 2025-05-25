HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
E-mail threatens to blow up Taj Mahal with RDX

Sun, 25 May 2025
20:51
image
Police have registered a first information report (FIR) after the tourism department received an e-mail threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal with RDX, officials said on Sunday.

The e-mail received on Saturday claimed that RDX and IED were planted inside the Taj Mahal, prompting a thorough search of the 17th-century marble mausoleum, they said.

Confirming the receipt of the threat mail, ACP in-charge of Taj security, Sayed Arib Ahmad, said, "A search operation was carried out on the premises of Taj Mahal without disturbing the tourists. An FIR has been registered in this regard at the local cybercrime police station."

"Similar threat mails were received in Kerala. We are contacting Kerala Police on this matter. Initial probe suggests that the e-mail was sent using a virtual private network (VPN). We are tracing its origin."    -- PTI

