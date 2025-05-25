HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Camera found in changing room of MP clothing shop, owner arrested

Sun, 25 May 2025
19:32
A clothing shop owner has been arrested in Shahdol district for allegedly installing a hidden camera in the changing room of his shop and filming women, police said on Sunday.

The man's minor son, who allegedly shared some of the videos with his friends, too was detained, police said.

The matter came to light when videos of some local women went viral on Friday, causing an uproar.

Krishnapal Singh Bais filed a complaint on Saturday morning, claiming there was a hidden camera in the changing room of the shop owned by Narayan Gupta in Budhwa town under Devolond police station limits.

Police raided the shop and found the camera, said police station in-charge Subhash Dubey.

Gupta had allegedly installed the camera himself, and used to watch these videos on his computer, inspector Dubey told PTI.

His 14-year-old son allegedly discovered the videos and shared some of them with his friends, the investigation found.

A first information report was registered against Gupta under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 54C (voyeurism), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under the Information Technology Act. Gupta was arrested on Saturday evening, said Superintendent of Police Ramji Srivastava.

Further probe was on, he added.   -- PTI

